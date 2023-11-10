Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,453,000 after buying an additional 2,878,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $62,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

