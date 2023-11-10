Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,714 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 872.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $149.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $235.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total transaction of $103,862.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total transaction of $103,862.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $83,845.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,914 shares of company stock valued at $33,888,243 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.75.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

