Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 591 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,992,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.