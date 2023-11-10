Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 372 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $103.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.