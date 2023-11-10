Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $291,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

