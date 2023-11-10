Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $376,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Medpace by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total transaction of $3,661,463.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,854 shares of company stock valued at $85,834,853. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $269.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $282.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

