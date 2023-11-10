Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $345,000 in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 99.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Privia Health Group by 81.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $5,222,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927,414.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927,414.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $21.87 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRVA

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.