Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 132.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in IDEX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in IDEX by 32.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $190.25 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.80.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

