Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $354,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 270,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 183,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 59,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.