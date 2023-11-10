Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 793,861 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,888 shares of company stock worth $7,652,614. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

