Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 2,347 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,067,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Insperity by 29.1% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 720,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,704,000 after acquiring an additional 162,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insperity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSP opened at $107.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.56 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,145. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insperity

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.