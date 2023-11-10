Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

