Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,253,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mativ by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,991,000 after buying an additional 250,533 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $30,147,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mativ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,287,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mativ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Mativ Profile

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $668.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

