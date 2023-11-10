Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valaris from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.25.

Shares of VAL opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. Valaris has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Valaris by 50.5% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,326,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,557,000 after buying an additional 1,787,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,003,000 after purchasing an additional 873,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 64.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at $50,966,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 74.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,526,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after purchasing an additional 651,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

