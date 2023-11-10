Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $318.90 million, a P/E ratio of 234.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

