Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.
Unilever Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after acquiring an additional 741,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
