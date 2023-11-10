Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after acquiring an additional 741,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.