Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.26% of Tronox worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Tronox
In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $32,715.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Tronox Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TROX opened at $10.99 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Tronox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -28.57%.
Tronox Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
