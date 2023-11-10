Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.7% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $144.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $417.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

