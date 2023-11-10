Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

TTP opened at $26.84 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $29.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

