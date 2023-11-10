TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $368.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $308.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $263.32 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $307.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,739. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

