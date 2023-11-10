Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TYGO. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Tigo Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $166,650.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,912.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tigo Energy
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000.
About Tigo Energy
Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.
