Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TYGO. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Tigo Energy stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $166,650.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,912.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000.

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

