Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.82.

Shares of AVB opened at $166.40 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

