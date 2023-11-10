Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.60 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Genpact worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Further Reading

