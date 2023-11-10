Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.5 %

IR opened at $67.03 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

