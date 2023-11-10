Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Olin worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Olin by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 43,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,716,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Olin by 18.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Vertical Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLN

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.