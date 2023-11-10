Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Ciena worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 4,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,948 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $174,638.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $174,638.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,855 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $54.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.39.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

