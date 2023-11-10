Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys New Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 157,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of STAG Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 187,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $38.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

