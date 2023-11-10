Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $440.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $500.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

