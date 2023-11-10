TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after buying an additional 2,556,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $239,957,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $111.94 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

