SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,012 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.37% of SIGA Technologies worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIGA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 399.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,812,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,296 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 739.4% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 985,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 867,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,471,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 850.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 574,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 52.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 521,261 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $4.92 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.