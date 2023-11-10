Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after buying an additional 79,517,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,885,000 after buying an additional 191,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.