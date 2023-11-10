Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $106.25.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

