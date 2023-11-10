Royce & Associates LP Sells 919 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.52% of Chase worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chase by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 25.6% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Chase by 8.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 14.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 103,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of Chase stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06. Chase Co. has a one year low of $81.18 and a one year high of $135.27.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

