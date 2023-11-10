Royce & Associates LP Sells 8,647 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.51% of Village Super Market worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 27.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $23.80 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $353.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $553.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

