Royce & Associates LP Sells 8,200 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.25% of Allegiant Travel worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,651,000 after buying an additional 55,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.