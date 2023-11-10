Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 984,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,576 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $104,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

LINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

