Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,092 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.78% of Western New England Bancorp worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 29,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,084,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $159.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNEB. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

