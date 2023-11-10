Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 43.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 71.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NDLS opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $125.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noodles & Company

(Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.