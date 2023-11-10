Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,026 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.71% of Mativ worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,835,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 2,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 527,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 504,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $668.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

