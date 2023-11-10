Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,026 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.71% of Mativ worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,835,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 2,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 527,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 504,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Mativ Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mativ
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is Etsy crafting support to end its five-month bearish trend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.