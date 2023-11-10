Royce & Associates LP Purchases 185,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.90% of SunOpta worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 308.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at $886,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Stock Up 9.6 %

STKL stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

