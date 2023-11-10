Royce & Associates LP Purchases 16,113 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.20% of Ranger Energy Services worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 3.4 %

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.06. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

