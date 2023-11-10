Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.27% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 5.0 %

PCRX stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.