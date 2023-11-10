Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.27% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 5.0 %
PCRX stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.89 and a beta of 0.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Further Reading
