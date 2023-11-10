Royce & Associates LP Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.23% of Integer worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NYSE ITGR opened at $85.05 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

