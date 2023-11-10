Royce & Associates LP Has $6.56 Million Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

In related news, CEO Neal M. Kurk acquired 11,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $99,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,225. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.99. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

