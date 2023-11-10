Royce & Associates LP Has $6.22 Million Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.84% of Conduent worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 658,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 904,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of CNDT opened at $2.47 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $536.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Conduent

Conduent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.