Royce & Associates LP Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCS. Wedbush reduced their target price on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS opened at $67.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

