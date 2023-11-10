Royce & Associates LP Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.96% of Community Health Systems worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Community Health Systems

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 6.4 %

CYH opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

