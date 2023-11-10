Royce & Associates LP Has $5.71 Million Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.35% of Dynavax Technologies worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dynavax Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $289,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,147.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $26,342.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $289,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $46,147.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,122 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.