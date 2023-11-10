Royce & Associates LP Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 774,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,022 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.37% of EverQuote worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EverQuote by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696,994 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 1,570.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 338,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 318,559 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in EverQuote by 245.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 298,175 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 10,284.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 290,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVER. B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EVER opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

