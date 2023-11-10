Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.97% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOI. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 11,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $116,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,905 shares in the company, valued at $123,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.